HELEN BIAS of Marco Island, Fla., went home to be with the Lord on August 7, 2022, at the age of 100. She was born on October 2, 1921, in Barboursville, W.Va., to Carl Wade Reynolds (deceased) and Ella Bates Reynolds (deceased). She graduated from Barboursville High School in 1940 and worked for the West Virginia State Road Commission for 10 years. She married James Raymond Bias (deceased) and lived in the greater Huntington area for 64 years, where they were members of Highlawn Baptist Church. In 1975 she opened Beauty Fair and provided hair styling for her many friends and clients. Helen had one sister, Marie Donall Cannon Cavinder (deceased) that most recently lived in Titusville, Fla. In 1985 she and her husband moved to Marco Island, Fla., where they spent their remaining years as members of Marco Presbyterian Church (MPC). Later in life, she renewed her love of painting and had numerous paintings shown at the Museum for the Arts on Marco Island. Helen is survived by her daughter, Linda Wolfe of Barboursville, W.Va.; grandson Steven Harrah (and wife Cathy) of Norfolk, Va.; granddaughter Dr. Penny Wolfe of Hyattsville, Md.; two great-grandchildren, Christopher Harrah of Nashville, Tenn., and Dr. Caitlin Harrah of New Haven, Conn.; a nephew, George Donall (and wife Mary) of Titusville, Fla., and their son "G.R." Donall (and wife Juli) and their twins, Sabastian Lee Donall and his sister Alyssa Marie Donall whom she loved so much and enjoyed their visits each year to see her at school's end; and her MPC family that loved and cared for her. Helen was a member of MPC for 31 years. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, August 18, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Rev. Monty Foster. She will be interred beside her husband in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington, W.Va. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Barboursville Baptist Church, P.O. Box 291, Barboursville, WV 25504 or the MPC Mercy Ministries at Marco Presbyterian Church, 875 W. Elkcam Circle, Marco Island, FL 34145. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
