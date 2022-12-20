HELEN CHICO KILLEEN, 99 passed away on December 17, 2022 after a long, industrious life.
She was born the first of eleven children to Samuel and Julia Dinardi Chico on July 14, 1923, in Morgantown, W.Va.
The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Huntington, with Monsignor Dean Borgmeyer. Rite of Interment will take place at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington, W.Va.
She graduated from St. Francis deSales HS and from WVU with a degree in education and Home Economics. She later attended Marshall University and received a degree in Dietetics. Mrs. Killeen taught Home Economics in area high schools and worked as a dietitian at St. Mary's Hospital and taught dietetics at Marshall University.
She married Bernard J. Killeen, and they raised three beautiful daughters, Susan Conner, Anne Murphy, and Michelle Larsen.
She has three terrific grandchildren and six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews who loved her and will miss her and always remember her unbeatable chocolate chip cookie bars. Helen was an excellent cook, baker, candy maker, carpenter, and upholsterer, tailor and bridge player and enjoyed winning at bridge.
But most importantly, she loved Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior. Her family will miss her and are assured she is in the loving arms of God.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Bernard and her daughter Anne.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family. The family would like to thank the staff at Wyngate Barboursville, W.Va., for the loving care. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
