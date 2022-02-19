HELEN DAVIS, 59, of Branchland, W.Va., left her earthly body to go be with her Jesus on February 16, 2022. She was born July 28, 1962, to the late Roy and Catherine Hargis Davis. She left behind brothers Roy (Becky) Davis Jr. of Ironton, Ohio, and Tim (Reba) Davis of Branchland, W.Va.; sister Mary (William) Rakes; niece Sarah Davis of Ironton, Ohio; nephews Tony (Christy) Rakes of Fort Gay, W.Va., Michael (Kim) Rakes of Pleasant View, W.Va., and Chris Davis of Branchland, W.Va.; several great-nieces and nephews; many friends that will miss her greatly; and one special friend, Estelle Hall Hager, with whom she loved spending time. Service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va., with Ronnie Lambert officiating. Burial will be in Hargis Cemetery, Ranger, W.Va. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time. You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.

