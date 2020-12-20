HELEN FERRELL HITCHINGS, 90, of Huntington, widow of F.B. Hitchings, passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020, at her residence. Graveside funeral rites will be held on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. at White Chapel Mausoleum by Pastor Dustin McCune. Entombment will follow. She was a co-owner of Hitchings Food Mart and a secretary for Island Creek Coal. She was a pianist at Central United Methodist Church for over 50 years and organist for three years as well as a pianist at Cross Roads United Methodist Church. She was born on January 30, 1930, in Huntington, the daughter of the late O.A. and Bertha Bumgardner Ferrell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Eloise M. Perry. Her survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Fred Andrew and Janet Hitchings; two daughters and son-in-law, Margaret B. Carson and Ruth Marie and Dick Lucas; five grandchildren and five step-grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and one brother and sister-in-law, Stephen and Janet Ferrell. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cross Roads United Methodist Church or Hospice of Huntington. There will be no visitation. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

