HELEN JEANNETTE FOSTER, 86, of Barboursville, W.Va., formerly of Point Pleasant, W.Va., passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was born January 4, 1936, a daughter of the late Michael Drozdick and Tessie Markiewicz Drozdick. Helen was a very kind and devoted mother to Kathy and Mike. She was a former member of St. Mary’s Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church of the Bronx, New York, and currently a member of Our Lady of Fatima of Huntington, W.Va.
She was a proud first-generation Ukrainian-American, who enjoyed keeping her heritage by making pysanky, baking paska, and loved sharing them with family and friends. She was a gifted quilter, seamstress, collector of antiques, and a lover of animals. Helen was an active member of The Pilot Club of Huntington, W.Va., and enthusiastically participated in their annual antique show, and she was a donor to several charitable organizations that were close to her generous, kind heart.
Helen is preceded in death by her loving husband of 41 years, H. Dale Foster; brothers Myron Drozdick and Michael Drozdick; sisters Natalie Juskiewicz and Irene Drozdick; and grandson Robbie Griffith.
She is survived by her son Roy Michael (Lois) Foster of Morgantown, W.Va.; daughter Kathy (Russ) Gaskins of Barboursville, W.Va.; grandchildren Jay (Emily) Gaskins of Ona, W.Va., Kelly Coyle of Barboursville, W.Va., Rachel (Paul Joe) Meininger of Arthurdale, W.Va., and Abby Foster of Morgantown, W.Va. Helen also leaves behind her great-grandchildren, Jason Coyle, Case Gaskins, Merle Meininger and Olive Meininger, and a host of beloved nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Deal Funeral Home, 1401 Kanawha Street, Point Pleasant, WV 25550, with Father Pen officiating. Burial will follow in Sugar Creek Cemetery in Gassaway, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Deal Funeral Home is serving the family.
