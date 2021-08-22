HELEN JOSEPHINE HAZELWOOD NUCHOLS, 85, of Huntington, passed away Friday, August 20, 2021, at home. She was born September 3, 1935, in Princeton, W.Va., daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine Boyd Hazelwood. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Nuchols, and one sister, Elaine Hazelwood. She is survived by a daughter, Sherri (Randy) MacDonald of Safford, Ariz.; two granddaughters, Angela (Jeremy) Vance of Bloomington, Ind., and Kristina Van Winkle (Lee) of Tucson, Ariz.; seven great-grandchildren; three brothers, Tom, Jerry and Claude Hazelwood; and two sisters, Frances Kinder and JoAnne Moody. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at Ridgeview Community Bible Church, Barboursville, with Pastor Brady Lipscomb and Pastor Jeremy Vance officiating. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, also at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ridgeview Community Bible Church Missions Fund. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

