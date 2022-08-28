HELEN KAY WILLIAMS, 88 formerly of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Friday, August 19, 2022, in Bay Care Hospital, Winter Haven, Fla. She was born July 6, 1934, in Hico W.Va., a daughter of the late Homer Harold and Florence Dietz Caldwell. Also preceding her in death were her husband, Bobbie Lee Williams; a sister, Virginia Caldwell Reece; and two brothers, Lowell Caldwell and Homer Caldwell Jr. Mrs. Williams was a graduate of Nutall High School, Fayette County, Class of 1952. She was a proud graduate of Marshall University, class of 1956 with a Bachelor's in Education, followed by multiple Masters and Specialists degrees in Education. Mrs. Williams retired after 42 years as a teacher and administrator with the Cabell County Board of Education, during which time she dedicated her life to engaging young minds and instilling a love of learning, that would create a lifelong thirst for knowledge. She was an active member of the Fifth Avenue Baptist Church since the 1950s (Friendship Class and Circle 11), was a member of the Delta Kappa Gamma Sorority as well as the WVEA. Survivors include: one daughter, Carol "CJ" Williams and close family friend Judy Marcum of Winter Haven, Fla.; one son and daughter-in-law, Russell S. Williams Sr., (Jan) of Huntington; one brother, James Caldwell of Amissville, Va.; four grandchildren, Russell S. Williams Jr., Tara E. Williams, Robert Lee Williams, and Anna K. Stone, all of Huntington; four great-grandchildren, Jayson, Rachel, Adam and Peyton. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday, August 29, 2022, at Chapman's Mortuary with Rev. Eric Porterfield and Rev. Alicia Porterfield officiating. Entombment will follow in the White Chapel Mausoleum, Barboursville, W.Va. Friends may visit with the family from noon to 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
