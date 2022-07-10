HELEN L. ALEXANDER, age 97, of Huntington, W.Va., formerly of Moulton, Ala., passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Huntington. Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, July 11, 2022, at Full Gospel Assembly Church, 2101 10th Avenue in Huntington, W.Va., with Bishop Samuel Moore officiating. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Entombment will be held in Alabama at a later date. Gregory-Page Funeral Home in Welch, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
