HELEN LINVILLE, 91 of Huntington, died March 25 at home. She was a seamstress for Corbin Limited. There will be a graveside service at 3 p.m. March 30 at Spring Valley Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. March 29 at Reger Funeral Home Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel, Ceredo. There will be no procession to the cemetery. www.regerfh.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you