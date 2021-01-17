HELEN LOUISE WORKMAN, 85, of Huntington, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 14, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital. She was born on July 8, 1935, in Huntington, the daughter of Thomas Henry and Nola Christian. She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, James Workman. She is also survived by her two daughters, Donna Workman and Stacy (Todd) Hunter; grandson, Rob (Jennifer) Edmonds; great-grandchildren, James Daniel and Layla Edmonds; two sisters, Dorothy Hicks and Diana Christian; and one brother, Jerry Christian. She is preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Charles Christian, and one sister, Garnet Tomblin. She was a homemaker. She will be missed by all that loved and knew her. Private graveside funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, January 19, at 3 p.m. at White Chapel Memorial Cemetery. Reger Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

