HELEN MARIE LESTER, 84, of Huntington, passed away January 19, 2023. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Rev. Tracy Call. Burial will be in Bowen Cemetery. She was born July 10, 1938 in Wayne, a daughter of the late Pearl and Jewell Childers Drown. She was a retired teacher from Cabell County Schools. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ottie H. Lester; daughter-in-law, Rosemary Lester; sisters, Brenda McCloud and Sharon Drown; and brothers, John Drown, Larrimor Drown, Ceron Drown and Leonard Drown. She is survived by one son, Ottie Lester of Huntington; and two sisters, Kathyrn Irwin and Joyce Frank. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

