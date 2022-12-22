HELEN MARIE STEVENS, 75 of Hamlin, W.Va., wife of James Warren Stevens, died Dec. 19. Funeral service will be 4 p.m. Dec. 23 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Burial in Lincoln Memorial Park, Hamlin. Visitation one hour before service. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- BUSINESS BEAT: New steakhouse opens in downtown Huntington
- Virgie Annette Dalton Bailey
- Lawrence sheriff: Witnesses say argument led to fatal shooting in Chesapeake
- Herd fans upset about Morris' missing footprints
- Morris' footprints to return to basketball court
- Police investigating probable murder-suicide in Lincoln County
- School of Medicine administrator has enjoyed watching department grow
- Defense leads Herd past Huskies in Myrtle Beach Bowl, 28-14
- Fans nearly doubled Myrtle Beach Bowl attendance record
- Pair of Cabell Midland stars highlight Herd recruiting class
Collections
- Photos: Marshall takes on UConn in the 2022 Myrtle Beach Bowl
- Photos: Marshall fans attend watch parties for 2022 Myrtle Beach Bowl
- Photos: Ceredo Kenova Alumni Band Concert
- Photos: Christmas Business After Hours
- Photos: Krampus visits Gallaher Village Public Square
- Photos: Marshall basketball team defeats Glenville State
- Photos: Wreaths Across America Ceremony at Spring Hill Cemetery
- Photos: Chesapeake vs. Spring Valley, boys baketball
- Photos: "Meet The Highlanders" State Football Championship celebration
- Photos: Huntington Symphony Orchestra's "Home for the Holidays" concert