HELEN ROBINETT JACKSON, 98 of Huntington, W.Va., died Sunday, August 20, 2023, at Emogene Dolan Jones Hospice House in Huntington. She was born January 16, 1925, in Fort Gay, W.Va., a daughter of the late Mike J. Robinett and Eliza Wellman Robinett. She graduated from Wayne High School and West Virginia University with a degree in music and spent many years teaching music before retiring as the Librarian at Fairfield Library near Cincinnati, Ohio. She was a member of the Rolling Hills Baptist Church in Fairfield, Ohio. Her husband, Rudolph Wetzel Jackson, also preceded her in death, along with a daughter, Linda Daniels Rowe; her stepchildren, Rudolph W. "Chip" Jackson and Susan Jeanne Jackson-Berryman; a sister, Gladys Workman; and two brothers, Leonard and Max Robinett. Survivors include two stepdaughters, Karen Marie Bazzle and husband Ross of Charlotte, N.C., Sandi Mathews and husband Doug of Liberty, Ind.; and a host of nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, August 24, 2023, at Woodmere Memorial Park by Pastor Stephen Hensley. Morris Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
