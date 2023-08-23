The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HELEN ROBINETT JACKSON, 98 of Huntington, W.Va., died Sunday, August 20, 2023, at Emogene Dolan Jones Hospice House in Huntington. She was born January 16, 1925, in Fort Gay, W.Va., a daughter of the late Mike J. Robinett and Eliza Wellman Robinett. She graduated from Wayne High School and West Virginia University with a degree in music and spent many years teaching music before retiring as the Librarian at Fairfield Library near Cincinnati, Ohio. She was a member of the Rolling Hills Baptist Church in Fairfield, Ohio. Her husband, Rudolph Wetzel Jackson, also preceded her in death, along with a daughter, Linda Daniels Rowe; her stepchildren, Rudolph W. "Chip" Jackson and Susan Jeanne Jackson-Berryman; a sister, Gladys Workman; and two brothers, Leonard and Max Robinett. Survivors include two stepdaughters, Karen Marie Bazzle and husband Ross of Charlotte, N.C., Sandi Mathews and husband Doug of Liberty, Ind.; and a host of nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, August 24, 2023, at Woodmere Memorial Park by Pastor Stephen Hensley. Morris Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

