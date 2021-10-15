Our beloved Mother, HELEN SCITES TAYLOR, 85, of Hamlin, West Virginia, departed her earthly life on October 10, 2021, at her home in Hamlin, W.Va. She passed very peacefully with her children by her side. Helen was born in Hamlin, West Virginia, on November 14, 1935, to the late Eldon Walton Scites and Myrtle Bosley Scites. Preceding her in death were her husband, Robert Paul Taylor; siblings, Elizabeth Carter, Eldon Scites, Mary Alice Lindmark, Jane Scites Caden and Penola “Penny” Lord. Helen lived her entire life in Hamlin, W.Va., graduating Valedictorian of her class. She attended business school in Parkersburg, W.Va. She retired from Farmer’s Home Administration with over thirty years of service. Hamlin and Lincoln County, W.Va., were her favorite places on Earth. She was a lifelong member of Hamlin United Methodist Church, Hamlin Women’s Club, Hamlin Chapter No. 106 of the Eastern Star and past president of the Lincoln County Library Board. Helen spent many hours volunteering on Election Day and for the Alzheimer’s Association. Helen loved working in her flowers, preparing family meals, and spending time with her family and friends. She took great interest in the activities of her children and grandchildren and was very active in their lives. Left to cherish her memory is one son, Paul David Taylor (Hurricane, W.Va.); one daughter, Vicki Taylor Haney and son-in-law Rodney G. Haney (Charleston, W.Va.); three grandchildren, Andrew Haney (Denver, Colo.), Cassie Gregg (Clark) (St. Albans, W.Va.), Cara Kessler (Zane) (Lewisburg, W.Va.); and a great-grandson, Joseph Paul Gregg. Additionally, she is survived by sisters-in-law, Emma Lou Ashley and Elenor Scites; and two brothers-in-law, Sidney Taylor (Linda) and Kevin Caden. Helen had many nieces and nephews that she was fortunate to visit with shortly before her passing in July 2021. A funeral service will be at noon on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Koontz Funeral Home in Hamlin, W.Va., with Pastors Robert Fulton and David Burch officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to Hamlin United Methodist Church, the Lincoln County Library Association or Dignity Hospice of Southern West Virginia. The family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. James Griffith, Dignity Hospice, Amanda Brickles and niece Cassie Caden. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is handling arrangements.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Homecoming more than a game at HHS
- Fan behavior leads to forfeit of JV football game
- Invasive spotted lanternflies found in fourth West Virginia county
- Police roundup: Driver accused of injuring one in hit-and-run outside Huntington bar
- Controversy continues regarding private employer COVID vaccine mandates
- Tri-State Trick-or-Treat times for 2021
- Prichard woman found dead; husband charged with murder, concealment
- Police roundup: Woman charged in Huntington shooting
- Suspect in downtown Huntington shooting death arrested three years later
- Florida man facing second-degree murder charges in W.Va. shooting
Collections
- Photos: Herd fans tailgate before Old Dominion game
- Photos: Spring Hill Cemetery guided tour
- Photos: West Virginia Pumpkin Festival, Saturday
- Photos: Marshall conducts National Coming Out Day event
- Photos: Huntington defeats Woodrow Wilson, 63-0
- Photos: Marshall football defeats Old Dominion 20-13
- Photos: Heron Fest
- Photos: Rome Fire Prevention Parade
- Photos: Marshall University Homecoming Parade
- Photos: Hal Greer statue dedication ceremony