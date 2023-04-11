HELEN SMITH, 92 of Ceredo, widow of Ralph Smith, died April 9 in Heritage Center. She was an employee of F.W. Means and Company. Honoring her wishes, services will be private. Reger Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. www.regerfh.com
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- WVU women’s basketball: Were Carey or Stephens considered in hiring process?
- BUSINESS BEAT: Three new businesses open in downtown Huntington
- Exercise trail's opening marks progress for Grand Patrician project
- Pennington just one piece of eager QB room
- Knights beat Highlanders 4-0, but lose star player
- Kindred Communications begins a new chapter in its history
- Lunsford lifts Lincoln County past Midland with walkoff shot
- Coopers Rock State Forest to receive $10M in upgrades
- Upcoming dates for local high school proms, graduations
- Fry new boys basketball coach at Ironton St. Joe
Collections
- Photo: Ribbon cutting ceremony for Grand Patrician Resort walking and exercise trail
- Photos: High school softball, Cabell Midland vs. Huntington
- Photos: Operation Easter Egg Hunt
- Photos: Lincoln County tops Cabell Midland, 1-0
- Photos: Marshall spring football practice, April 8, 2023
- Photos: Ceredo Wellness Center "life bouquet" art event
- Photos: Marshall spring football practice, Monday, April 3
- Photos: Safety Town Road Trip at Mountain Health Arena
- Photos: Spring Break STEAM activity at Highlands Museum and Discovery Center
- Photos: City of Huntington hires six probationary firefighters