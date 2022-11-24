HELEN WALDRON POLLOCK, 97 of Barboursville, W.Va., formerly of Huntington, widow of Earl R. Pollock, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022, at the Village of Riverview, Barboursville. She was born October 1, 1925, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Leland H. Waldron and Verba Barbour Waldron Shafer. Also preceding her in death was a son, James E. Pollock; a daughter, Carla Pollock Hamlin; and one brother, Richard D. Waldron. She was a 1943 graduate of Huntington East High School, and a 1946 graduate of St. Mary's School of Nursing and was a member of Community of Grace United Methodist Church. She was Registered Nurse, having retired from Cabell Huntington Hospital. Helen is survived by one granddaughter, Ashley Wise (Josiah); one great-granddaughter, Emma Grace Wise; one sister and brother-in-law, Jacqueline D. and Cary Smoot; and son-in-law Rick Hamlin. Graveside services will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday November 25, 2022, at the Woodmere Abbey of Remembrance, with Pastor Donna Hinkle officiating. Burial will follow. Friends may visit 30 minutes prior to service time Friday at the cemetery. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
