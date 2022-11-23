HELEN WALDRON POLLOCK, 97, formerly of Huntington, widow of Earl R. Pollock, died Nov. 21 at the Village of Riverview, Barboursville. She retired from Cabell Huntington Hospital as a Registered Nurse. Graveside service at 11 a.m. Nov. 25 at Woodmere Abbey of Remembrance. Visitation 30 minutes prior to service time at the cemetery. Chapman's Mortuary. Huntington. is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you