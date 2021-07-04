HELEN “DOLORES” WARD, 94, of Huntington, passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at her residence. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Huntington Christian Church by Pastor Bob Huron. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery, Kenova. She was born October 22, 1926, in Huntington, a daughter of the late James Monroe and Helen Marie Carter Fitzpatrick. She was a homemaker. “Dolores” was a 1944 graduate of Buffalo High School and had dual memberships in Huntington Christian Church, where she was a charter member for 82 years, and the Sharon Christian Church in West Palm Beach, Fla. She was a Sunday school and VBS teacher. She resided in Colorado for 34 years and Florida for ten years and helped start many churches in both places. She was the pianist and organist for several churches and the Eastern Star Lodge as well as an instructor for several very successful musicians. She was the president of numerous ladies groups, author of the poetry book “Seasons of the Heart,” and served in World War II as a Rosie the Riveter. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Donald Ray Ward, and three siblings, James Edwin Fitzpatrick, Paul Stanley Fitzpatrick and Robert Wayne Fitzpatrick. Survivors include two daughters, Cathy L. Riggs of Huntington and Donna S. Ward-Probst-Panuco of Boynton Beach, Fla.; three granddaughters, Dr. Jennifer Renae Riggs of Las Vegas, N.V., Brooke Lynn Riggs-Moore-Smith of Washington Court House, Ohio, and Whitney Leigh Riggs-Hensley of Kenova; three great-grandchildren, Jasmine Aaryanna Moore, Gavin Ray Hensley and Liam Donald Saxton, all of Huntington. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time on Tuesday at the Huntington Christian ChurchReger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

