HELEN WILMA BURCH, 89, of Ona, W.Va., formerly of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Saturday, September 9, 2023, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was born April 5, 1934, in Cabell County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Wilbur Andrew and Virgie Mabel Moreland Barton. She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Jack Lee Barton, Thomas Barton, and Robert Dean Barton; a sister, Marjorie Sue Midkiff; and a nephew, Billy Joe Midkiff. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Denzil Burch; a daughter and son-in-law, Linda G. and Steven A. Spurlock of Milton, W.Va.; a son and daughter-in-law, Joseph Todd and Kristine Burch of Oxford, Ohio; a special niece who is like a daughter, Rebecca (Jay) Powers; four grandchildren, Alden Andrew Burch (Emily Myers), Lawren Rebecca (Matt) Scowden, Sarah Letha (Scott) Nottingham and Benjamin Alan Spurlock (Savannah George); two great-grandchildren, Boston and Brayden; a sister, Anita Gail (Pete) Jones; and additional nieces and nephews, Sandy (Clyde) Hypes, Sharon (Michael) Davis, Debbie Hall, Karen (Stacy) Sager, Tab (Tara) Barton, Pete Jones, Kelli (Scott) Walsh, and Susan (Tom) Durbin; and many great nieces, great nephews, and cousins. She was a retired assistant manager for Metropolitan Life Insurance Company and was a member of the former Otterbein United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School for many years. She was also a member of Ross Community United Methodist Church in Ross, Ohio while living in that community. The family would like to thank the team on the 2nd floor and in the ICU at Cabell Huntington Hospital for the care they provided. We would also like to thank the staff of Paramount Assisted Living for their loving care and support. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Trent Eastman officiating. Entombment will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Good Shepherd Mausoleum, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. The service will be live streamed at www.facebook.com/chapmansmortuaryandcrematory.
