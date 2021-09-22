HELENA JANE LANE, 77, passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021. The Huntington, W.Va., native was the daughter of the late Betty Jane Chedester and Robert Chedester. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Robert Chedester. Helena worked for CSX Railroad for 36 years. Inurnment will take place at Ridgelawn Memorial Park in Huntington, W.Va. Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

