HENDERSON “GOOGIE” ADKINS JR., 68, of Kenova, W.Va., passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Googie was born November 24, 1952, a son of the late Henderson Adkins Sr. and the late Wanda Pack Adkins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Lona Hurley Adkins; granddaughter, Faith Ann Prince; two brothers, James and Doug Adkins; and one sister, Virgie Hall. Survivors include three daughters, Angela Hurley, LaDonna Dingess (Jake) and Opal Workman; grandchildren, Kendra, Keith, Robert, Brad, Dakota, Christopher and Matthew; nine great-grandchildren; one sister, LaVanna Williams, and one brother, Paul David Adkins; and many cherished nieces and nephews. The family will gather for a time of reflection on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at 1085 Ferndale Road in Kenova. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com

