HENRIETTA ALDERMAN HILEMAN, 84, of Barboursville, widow of Eugene Hileman, was called home to be with the Lord early Sunday morning, January 3, 2021. She was a resident of The Village at Riverview Senior Living Community. Henrietta was born on October 30, 1936, at Hatfield Bottom, W.Va. (Logan County). She was the 5th of 9 children born to Henry William and Nora Lenis Woosley Alderman. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Junior, Bud and Bill Alderman, and by three sisters, Leatrice Ferrell, Gay Sexton and Hazel Nelson. She was also preceded in death by two nephews, Dale Ferrell and Christopher Alderman, and by three nieces, Sharon Sexton, Wanda Sprick and Renee Gillman. Henrietta was a proud honor graduate of Logan High School and Marshall University, where she earned a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Elementary Education. Henrietta taught school for 25 years in Cabell County, teaching at both Guyandotte and Pea Ridge Elementary Schools. Teaching school and helping students be the best that they could be was the joy and passion of Henrietta’s life. If you were one of her students, she loved you and wanted the best for you. She took pride in her students and in being the best teacher she could be. Henrietta also substitute taught, when her health permitted, for several years after her retirement. Henrietta battled illness most of her life, but she never let it stop her from achieving the goals she set for herself or from helping other people. She was a faithful member of Dillon Chapel United Methodist Church, where she lovingly served the Lord for over 50 years. She loved to teach Sunday School and sing in the choir. She was also a member of the Exalters Quartet in the 1980s. Henrietta is survived by her daughter, Tonya Lynn Hileman Shell; her granddaughter, Jennifer Nicole Shell Adkins and her husband Chad; and her grandson, Jacob Eugene Shell and his fiancée Elizabeth Bray; one brother, Carl Ray Alderman; and her “baby sister,” Sue Gillman; as well as many nieces, nephews and her beloved cat, Izzy. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public services at this time; however, the family hopes to be able to have a memorial Homegoing celebration in honor of Henrietta’s life at a later date. Private burial services will be observed. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at The Village at Riverview for their amazing, loving, compassionate care of Henrietta, especially Donna Smith. Revelation 21:4: “And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death; neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain; for the former things are passed away.” Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, W.Va., is caring for the family. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
