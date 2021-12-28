HENRY FLOYD “PETE” MAYNARD, 86 of Lavalette, W.Va., passed away Saturday, December 25, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Elders Tony Clay and Tommy Damron. Burial will follow in Greasy Ridge Cemetery, Dunlow, W.Va. He was born September 27, 1935, at Dunlow, W.Va., a son of the late Wornie and Delcie Maynard. Pete worked for more than 20 years as a Maintenance Foreman for H.K. Porter Steel prior to starting H.F. Maynard Trucking. He enjoyed farming and was a member of Wayne No. 18 AF&AM Masonic Lodge, a 32° Scottish Rite Mason and a Shriner with the El Hasa Shrine Temple. Pete also proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Edward David Maynard; grandson, Jeremiah Gorum; granddaughter, Marilyn Hale; and brother, Winchester Maynard. Pete is survived by his loving wife, Emma Marie Marshall Maynard; two daughters, Shreda Gorum (Tom) of Fort Gay, W.Va., and Vineta Maynard of Lavalette; one son, Henry Maynard Jr. (Angie Chaney) of Wayne, W.Va.; one sister, Flora Faye Tomblin of Wayne, W.Va.; a stepson, Donovan Hale (Lanai) of Wayne, W.Va.; a stepdaughter, Traci Barker (Roy) of Wayne, W.Va.; the mother of his children, Patty Toney Maynard; seven grandchildren, Joseph McCloud (Dr. Melissa Bentley), Gene Gorum, Delcie Gorum, Esq., Amanda McCloud “Pete’s Private Nurse”, Austin Hale, Tristin Barker and Autumn Barker; two great-grandchildren, Aaralyn and Dominic; special friends, Carl Grover, Junior Bartram and family; Jason Mathis, the CB&H crew; and a host of additional friends too numerous to mention. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you