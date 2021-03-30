HENRY RUSSEL “HANK” ARROWOOD, 88, of Lavalette, W.Va., passed away Friday, March 26, 2021, in Madison Park, Huntington, W.Va. He was born July 28, 1932, in Van Lear, Kentucky, a son of the late Leonard and Laura Ward Arrowood. He was a veteran of the Korean War, retired from Ashland Oil after 35 years and was a member and deacon of Open Door Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Fern Blankenship Arrowood. Also proceeding him in death were two sons-in-law, Ira Queen and Douglas Faull. He is survived by three stepchildren, Sharon Queen of Culloden, W.Va., Eddy (Mark) Blankenship of West Palm Beach, Fla., and Cheryl Faull of Fairfax, Va.; three grandchildren, Nola Queen of Culloden, W.Va., Alison “Krissy” Queen of Winchester, Ky., and Shawn Faull of Fairfax, Va.; one sister, Betty St. Clair of Littleton, Colo.; one brother, Jim Arrowood of New Bern, N.C.; one sister-in-law, Arbutus Pratt of Port Charlotte, Fla.; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before services. The funeral service will be livestreamed from Hank’s obituary page on the funeral home website. Those attending are asked to follow CDC guidelines and state mandates of social distancing and wearing a mask. Sharon would like to express her heartfelt gratitude to all of Hank’s caregivers over the last few years. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

