HENRY RUSSEL “HANK” ARROWOOD, 88, of Lavalette, W.Va., passed away Friday, March 26, 2021, in Madison Park, Huntington, W.Va. He was born July 28, 1932, in Van Lear, Kentucky, a son of the late Leonard and Laura Ward Arrowood. He was a veteran of the Korean War, retired from Ashland Oil after 35 years and was a member and deacon of Open Door Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Fern Blankenship Arrowood. Also proceeding him in death were two sons-in-law, Ira Queen and Douglas Faull. He is survived by three stepchildren, Sharon Queen of Culloden, W.Va., Eddy (Mark) Blankenship of West Palm Beach, Fla., and Cheryl Faull of Fairfax, Va.; three grandchildren, Nola Queen of Culloden, W.Va., Alison “Krissy” Queen of Winchester, Ky., and Shawn Faull of Fairfax, Va.; one sister, Betty St. Clair of Littleton, Colo.; one brother, Jim Arrowood of New Bern, N.C.; one sister-in-law, Arbutus Pratt of Port Charlotte, Fla.; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before services. The funeral service will be livestreamed from Hank’s obituary page on the funeral home website. Those attending are asked to follow CDC guidelines and state mandates of social distancing and wearing a mask. Sharon would like to express her heartfelt gratitude to all of Hank’s caregivers over the last few years. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Gino’s celebrating 60th anniversary
- Traffic changes coming to mall interstate construction
- Huntington battle with problematic bar hits snag after sale
- Milton Middle School teacher scrutinized for in-class comments
- Judge dismisses fired teacher's lawsuit against superintendent
- Huntington felon jailed after raid uncovers firearms, body armor in basement
- DREW ANEESHA COPENHAVER
- Joe Bell: What happens when you turn 40?
- No. 4 Highlanders keep their cool, knock off No. 3 Knights
- GENE PAUL JARVIS
Images
Collections
- Photos: Lawrence County Horseman’s Association horse show
- Photos: Huntington vs. Cabell Midland, boys basketball
- Photos: Marshall Paint & Sip
- Photos: Huntington vs. Spring Valley, boys high school basketball
- Photos: Ashland Tomcats win 16th Region Championship
- Photos: Aviation Maintenance Technology program groundbreaking ceremony
- Photos: Marshall vs. WVU, baseball
- Photos: Egg-Citing Spring Fling at Pullman Square
- Photos: Russell tops Boyd County for 16th Region Championship
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. South Charleston, basketball