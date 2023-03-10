Henry Stewart Jr. Porter

HENRY STEWART PORTER JR., 85 of Fort Gay, W.Va., passed away Tuesday March 7, 2023, at 7:12 a.m.surrounded by his loving wife and children. Junior was born On March 31, 1937, near Fort Gay, W.Va.
Henry Stewart Porter Jr., also known to those who loved him as "Junior," was caring, loving, and strong minded. Although he was a man of few words, when he did speak, he commanded respect and often shared invaluable wisdom with those he loved.
He enjoyed working, was an avid hunter and fisherman.
As great of an outdoorsman that he was, he was a better husband, father, and grandfather. He loved his family dearly. He after all was a father to many. Earlier than we are sure he expected due to his father's premature passing. Even in the face of challenges and disparity, he picked up the mantle of fatherhood without question, reserve, or hesitation. Henry Stewart Porter Jr., saw taking care of his family as his most important duty.
Henry Stewart Porter Jr. was preceded in death by his mother and father Mary Helen Pyles Porter and Rev. Henry Stewart Porter; brothers Ray Porter and Fred Porter; and sisters Bessie Blevins, Jessie Porter, Lutie Tabor, and Hazel White.
He is survived by his wife Brenda Porter; children Letisha Marlene (David) Dugger, Henry Stewart (Katrina) Porter III, Marinda Kay (John) Elliott; stepsons Paul (Ashley) Heaberlin and Brian (Mandi) Heaberlin; seven grandchildren: David Cody (Kasey) Dugger, Stewart Austin (Kelly) Porter, Taylor Lerea (Tyler) Parsons, Aaron (Victoria) Heaberlin, Emily (Travis) Harrison, Audrey and Jackson Heaberlin; five great-grandchildren: Storm, Anna Kate, Cora, Wiley, and Andrew; siblings Bernard (Betty Ann) Porter, Jenny Ratcliff, Aletha Collins, Loraine (Larry) Lewis, Freda Pratt, Betty Sue (Jim) Preece, Linda (Wilts) Salmons, Mary Walker, Ralph (Sharon) Porter, Don (Teresa) Porter, Rick (Susan) Porter; as well as a dear lifelong friend, Walter "Buck" Adkins Jr.
He will be remembered and missed as a great husband, father, grandfather, mentor, role model, and hero to many.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, March 10, 2023, in the Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky., with Brother Randy Smith and Pastor Rich Boll officiating. Burial will follow in Workman Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Cody Dugger, Austin Porter, Rick Porter, Don Porter, John Elliott, Ralph Porter, Chuckie Porter, and Paul Heaberlin. Friends may visit the family from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Young Funeral Home Chapel.
Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mr. Porter and his family.
