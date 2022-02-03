HERBERT ALLEN BLAIR, known to most as “Herbie,” 62, of Barboursville, W.Va., went to join his Lord and Savior along with those who have gone before him. He passed away January 29, 2022, in Cabell Huntington Hospital, after a long, hard-fought illness. He was born in Paintsville, Ky., on December 19, 1959, to Elroy and Mary Blair, and spent the majority of his life in Van Lear, Ky., before moving to Barboursville, W.Va.
Herbie will be greatly missed and remembered as the man with an infectious smile and strong Kentucky drawl that never knew a stranger. He was a Master Mason, member of East Point Lodge 657, KY and El Hasa Shrine Temple, Ashland, Ky., where he was Assistant Rabban until his illness forced him to step down. His time as a Shriner meant the world to him, and he managed to work it into most conversations as a staunch supporter of the works that the Shrine accomplishes.
Herbie’s love of travel, good food, being surrounded by friends and stiff drinks made him the life of the party and a pure joy to be around. His passing will leave a large hole in the hearts of all that truly knew and loved him. He is survived and dearly missed by his wife, Christa LaFon Blair; grandson and best friend, Xavier Leach; his mother, Mary Blair; sister, Sandy Young (Doug); brother, Jeff Blair (Sandy); nephews, Cory Young (Jessica) and Casey Young (Cheris); aunt, Jean Trimble (Joe); stepson, Damion Kliber (Elise); grandchildren, Conner Glad, Arya Kliber, Emery Kliber and Lilly Kliber; stepdaughter, Dakota Kliber; brother-in-law, Larry LaFon (Lisa); niece, Savanna LaFon; and nephew, Troy LaFon.
Hall Funeral Home of Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements and the El Hasa Shrine temple of Ashland, Ky., will be hosting the memorial service on Sunday, February 6, 2022, at 2 p.m. El Hasa can be located right off of the Cannonsburg exit on I-64. The proper address is 13450 KY-180, Ashland, KY 41102. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Herbert Blair’s name to the El Hasa Shrine Temple. A private internment will follow at a later date.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
ELIZABETH “LIBA” ANN SADLER VASS, of Lewisburg, W.Va., left this world for her Heavenly home…
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.