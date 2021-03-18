HERBERT H. HARRIS, 92, of Huntington, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, March 19, 2021, at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington, by Pastor Roger Mooney. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington. He was born October 26, 1928, in Chesapeake, Ohio, a son of the late Frank and Marie Farley Harris. He was a bus driver for the Wayne County Public School System for more than twenty years, and he also managed Long’s Parkette for twenty-five years. Herbert was an avid fisherman and loved Marshall University. He was a veteran of the US Army, having served during the Korean War. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a daughter, Susan Hazlett. Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Lucille F. Chapman Harris; daughters, Terry (Vernon) Clagg, Kim (John) Comeau and Sharon (Danny) Clagg, all of Proctorville, Ohio, and Rhonda (Ken) Schmidt of Kansas; ten grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; and a host of extended family members. Friends may call from 12:30 p.m. until service time on Friday at the Reger Funeral Home. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
