HERBERT JOSEPH “JOE” ALLEY, 87, of Ceredo, W.Va., peacefully went home to be with his Lord on Monday, April 20, 2020, at his home. He was a devoted husband, beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend and child of God. Joe was born in Wayne County, W.Va., on February 16, 1933, a son of the late Joseph W. and Mollie Greer Alley. He was a graduate of Buffalo High School and retired from Ashland Oil after many years of employment. In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his first wife, Wilma Frances Holland Alley, to whom he was married for 56 years, along with two sons, Steven Joseph Alley and John Gregory Alley; two brothers and three sisters. He is survived by his wife, Helen Rideout Stevenson Alley; one son, Mike (Sharon) Alley of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and one daughter, Lisa (Chris) Hedrick of Prichard, W.Va.; four grandchildren, Eric Alley, Mollie Alley (Justin) Shuman, Nathan and Samuel Hedrick; and one great-granddaughter, Faylinn Shuman; and a host of other family members and friends. Joe was a devoted member of the Kenova Church of Christ, where he taught Sunday school and served as an elder for several years. He loved music and enjoyed weekly jam sessions with a group of friends for many years. Private graveside services will be held Monday, April 27, 2020, at the Alley-Miller Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Good Samaritan Center, 1523 Chestnut Street, Kenova, WV 25530. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com

