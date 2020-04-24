HERBERT JOSEPH ALLEY, 87, of Ceredo, husband of Helen Rideout Stevenson Alley, died April 20 at home. He retired from Ashland Oil. Private graveside service will take place April 27, Alley-Miller Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Good Samaritan Center, 1523 Chestnut St., Kenova, WV 25530. Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, is in charge of arrangements. 

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.