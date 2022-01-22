HERBERT MICHAEL LEE “MIKE” ELLIS, 80, of Lewisburg, W.Va., formerly of Cabell County, W.Va., passed away Sunday, January 16, 2022, in Greenbrier Valley Medical Center, following a sudden illness. Born January 12, 1942, in Huntington, W.Va., he was the son of the late Jim and Margery Holstein Ellis. Mike was a 1959 graduate of Barboursville High School and was retired from INCO. He attended the Enon Baptist Church and was Past Master and 50-plus-year member of the Minerva Lodge No. 13, Barboursville, W.Va. Survivors include his loving wife of 35 years, Mitzi Deneé Hatley Ellis; sons, Mike Ellis (Amy) of Beckley, W.Va., and Jeff Ellis (Tina) of Fayetteville, N.C.; daughters, Kristin D. Shockey (Mike) of Frankford, W.Va., and Chelsea Ellis (Nick Dorsey) of Tennessee; cousin, Peggy Wenrick of New Carlisle, Ohio; nine grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and his K-9 companion, Mac. Funeral service will be at noon Monday, January 24, 2022, at the Morgan Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Sam McClung officiating. Burial will follow in the Enon Baptist Church Cemetery, Frankford, W.Va., with Masonic Rites by Beckley Lodge No. 95. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations of sympathy be made to the Shriners Hospital at https://lovetotherescue.org/. Online guestbook can be signed at www.morganfh.net. Arrangements by Morgan Funeral Home, Lewisburg, W.Va.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- CHRISTOPHER AUSTIN JONES
- Planned steel mill ‘game-changer’ for Mason County
- New Herd QB Colombi eager to get started
- Nigerian national living in Huntington admits role in money laundering scheme
- Rally planned at Special Metals after contract offer rejected
- W.Va. high court upholds Hardin rape conviction
- LISA LYNN FERGUSON
- Texas Tech QB Colombi commits to Marshall
- Lawmakers look at ways to increase funding, recruitment for VFDs
- Huntington 'money mule' admits guilt in $3.2 fraud case
Collections
- Photos: Winter storm hits Huntington
- Photos: Snow begins to fall in downtown Huntington
- Photos: Snow in Barboursville
- Photos: Readers share their January snow photos
- Photos: Gayle Manchin tours West Edge
- Photos: Frost Bite Freeze Out at Beech Fork
- Photos: Overnight snow covers area
- Photos: Boys basketball, Ashland Paul Blazer vs. Huntington
- Photos: Marshall vs. Rice, men's basketball
- Photos: West Virginia Academic Showdown at Marshall University