HERMA LEE WOOTEN MATNEY
October 24, 1926 - July 23, 2021
Herma Lee Wooten Matney was a caring wife, devoted mother and amazing grandmother. She left this world peacefully while a resident at Trinity Grove Senior Community in Wilmington, North Carolina, close to her family.
Born in Ceredo, West Virginia, to Edward Lee Wooten and Lillian Ward Wooten, she was the youngest of three close and loving sisters. Herma led a fascinating life, moving to Newport News, Virginia, in the 1950s where she met Captain Edward Matney, US Army, and bonded with him since they shared the same birthday. They married on October 1, 1960, and she embarked on her role as an Army wife, moving constantly and raising two sons all over the world, including Kansas, where son Marc was born, and then Germany, where son David was born. One of the fondest memories for Herma and her children was living in Hawaii, while Ed served in Vietnam. After many cross country moves, he retired to Southern Pines, North Carolina, where Herma made many friends and enjoyed raising her children.
Herma was also an avid animal lover. She enjoyed watching and feeding birds, squirrels, rabbits and any other animals that might visit her backyard. She had a special place in her heart for cats and over many years, shared her home with Mandy, Tiger, Razzie, Cricket, Charlie and Josie.
Something else that gave Herma the greatest joy were her children and grandchildren. Herma’s whole family will always cherish the wonderful memories of birthdays and holidays with her, but most especially, Christmas, which she loved celebrating. Everyone will always remember her optimism and smile -- she was always cheerful and loved to laugh and sing, especially while preparing her delicious down-home cooking and entertaining her grandchildren. She was an amazing lady who lived through the Depression and saw so many changes in the world. She will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Edward Eli Matney; and her two sisters, Anagene Wooten Gibbs and Kathleen “Kat” Wooten Marcum.
She is survived by her two sons, Marc and David (Anne); four grandchildren, Rachel, Paul, Sara and Lillian; as well as many nieces and nephews from West Virginia and many other places.
Her memorial is scheduled for Friday, July 30, 11 a.m. at Boles Funeral Home, 35 Parker Lane, Pinehurst, N.C.
Donations to the Humane Society or other local animal charities in her name would be a wonderful way to honor her memory.
