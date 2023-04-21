HERMAN H. BECKETT, 77 of Salt Rock, passed away April 17, 2023.
He was born September 30, 1945, in Salt Rock, the son of Herman H. McCallister and Mildred Beckett. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents who raised him, Ernest and Ellie Beckett, brother William Ray Johnson, sisters Shirley Johnson, and Tresa Johnson.
Herman was a body shop foreman and former owner. He was a retired private investigator. Herman loved his guitars and music and singing for Jesus in church.
He is survived by his wife Mary Beckett, sons Robert (Joanna), Curtis (Kim), and Mark, six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, brothers George and Hobart Johnson, and James, David, Michael, and Herman Glen McCallister, sisters Brenda and Rhonda Johnson.
Celebration of Herman's life will be at noon Monday, April 24, 2023, at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home with his son Rev. Robert Beckett officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton.
Gathering of family and friends will be from 2 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home Sunday, April 23 and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church c/o Jerry Jobe, 68 Calvary Lane, Salt Rock, WV 25559.
