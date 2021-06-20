HERMAN LEE MOORE, age 90, of Knoxville, Tenn., formerly of Huntington, W.Va., passed into the arms of Jesus June 17, 2021, surrounded by his family. Herman loved the Lord and served Him well. Preceded in death by grandson, Joshua Moore; son, Tom Moore; and daughter-in-law, Lynn Moore. Survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Ann; son, David Moore (Mary) of Virginia Beach, Va.; daughters, Lee Ann Eaves of Knoxville, Tenn., and Carol Hosmer (Terry) of Kingston, Tenn.; grandchildren whom he loved and poured Jesus into are Jeremy Moore, Michelle Griffin, Michael Eaves, Andrew T. Moore, Andrew J. Moore, Ryan Moore; great-grandchildren, Brandon Moore, Mya Moore, Trey Griffin, Kylee Griffin, Harlee Griffin, Maeson Eaves; younger brother, Jack Moore (Lois) of Virginia Beach, Va.; and many nieces and nephews. Herman loved God, family and country. He served in the Air Force and was a Korean and Vietnam veteran. He was instrumental in starting Fellowship Baptist Church in Barboursville, W.Va., where he served as a deacon. Herman was a Gideon and missionary for several years at Smoky Mountain Ministries in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. Herman was an avid square and round dancer in Paw Taws Club of Huntington, W.Va. He loved Smokies Baseball and the Minnesota Vikings football. The legacy he leaves and the souls he brought to Christ and the family he loved will live on for eternity. Family will receive friends Monday, June 21, 2021, at Weaver’s Chapel, Knoxville, Tenn., from 5 to 7 p.m., with the service to follow. Family and friends will meet Tuesday at 9:45 a.m. at East Tennessee Veterans’ Cemetery on Gov. John Sevier Hwy. for a 10 a.m. interment with full military honors. Special thanks to Caris Hospice and Margaret Haun with Home Helpers, who cared for Herman the past several months. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Gideon International. Condolences are welcome at www.weaverfuneralservices.com.
