HERMAN ROWE, 80, passed away at home, surrounded by his family, on February 13, 2021. He was born July 1, 1940, in Wayne County, to the late Paris and Sabra Rowe. Herman spent his life working on his farm, hunting and building his successful excavating business, H. Rowe Excavating. Herman is survived by his wife of 60 years, Judith Osburn Rowe. He is survived by two children, Teresa and Mel Smith of Ashland, Ky., Matt and Nikki Rowe of Huntington, W.Va.; three grandchildren, Danielle and Seth Lewis of Ashland, Ky., Caitlin Rowe of Lexington, Ky., and Alex Rowe of Camden, Tenn.; one great-grandchild, Marcus Lewis of Ashland, Ky.; three brothers, Thurman Rowe, Carlos Rowe, Minis and Chris Rowe; one sister, Glenna and Larry Kress; sister-in-law, Pat Jackson of Titusville, Fla.; several nieces and nephews including special nephew, Eddie and Cathy Jackson of Mims, Fla.; nephew, Jeremy and Melanie Kress. The family would like to thank Darcy and Amanda with Hospice of Huntington for their compassionate care. Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, February 20, 2021, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova, W.Va., with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be completed at Haws and Rowe Family Cemetery, with Herman taking one final trip on his tractor. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Hospice of Huntington. Distancing protocol and masks will be required. Online condolences may be expressed to www.rollinsfh.com

