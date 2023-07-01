HERMAN V. JIVIDEN, 102, of Watercrest Senior Living Center, Moseley, Virginia, passed from this life on June 27, 2023. He was born April 3, 1921 in Putnam County, WV. Herman was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Leslie and Docia Casto Jividen; sister, Opal Jividen Black; and brothers, Emil, Hurl, and Avon Jividen and his wife of 72 years, Louise Barnett Jividen. Herman is survived by sons; David (Jan) Jividen of Moseley, Virginia and Dan (Sharon) Jividen of Princeton, WV; granddaughters, Jennifer Jividen, of Mesa, Arizona, and Kelly (Mike) Little, of Midlothian, Virginia; great-grandchildren, Rachel, Brooke, and Allison DeWees, of Prescott, Arizona, and Ava, Jack, and Benjamin Little, of Midlothian, Virginia. Herman enlisted in the Army Air Corps during WWII and was trained in aviation radio, radar and transmission services, before being sent into the South Pacific islands of Fiji, Taroa, and Guadalcanal during the war. He finished serving his country as Master Sergeant and communications director at Hickam Field, Hawaii, before being honorably discharged. He then retrained in television technologies in Louisville, Kentucky, becoming an electrical engineer with WSAZ radio and television, in Huntington, where he worked until retirement. Herman and Louise lived in West Huntington, where they were long-time members of the Westmoreland Baptist Church. The couple remained in their home until Louise's failing health required them to move into assisted living arrangements in December of 2019. Mr. Herman, as he was affectionately called by caretakers at Ridge Care Assisted Living Center in Princeton and Watercrest Senior Living Center in Moseley, where he was well liked and cared for in both places. The family would also like to thank Suncrest Hospice of Richmond for the care that Herman received from them. Family can meet at the funeral home at noon. Visitation will be at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington from 12:30 on Sunday, July 2, until 2 pm, when Rev. Dan and David Jividen, will preside at the funeral. Military services will be conducted at the conclusion of service. Graveside rites will be at Spring Valley Memorial Gardens at noon, Monday, July 3rd. Condolences may be made to www.regerfh.com.
