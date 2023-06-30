The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HERMAN V. JIVIDEN, 102, formerly of Huntington, widower of Clara Louise Barnett Jividen, died June 27 in the Watercrest Assisted Living facility in Moseley, Va. He was a retired electrical engineer, having worked for WSAZ. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. on July 2 at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Visitation from 12:30 p.m. until service time. Committal service will be at noon July 3 at Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington. www.regerfh.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you