HERSHEL W. "WOODY" WILLIAMS, 98 of Ona, widower of Ruby Meredith Williams, died June 29 in the VA Regional Medical Center, Huntington. Services will begin on Saturday, July 2 at 8 a.m. with a procession leaving Beard Mortuary going to the Rotunda at the West Virginia State Capitol. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Sunday, July 3, a visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rotunda followed by a 4 p.m. service at the Culture Center. Burial will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate memorial contributions to the Woody Williams Foundation, 12123 Shelbyville Rd., Suite 100, Louisville, KY 40243.

