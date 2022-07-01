HERSHEL WOODROW "WOODY" WILLIAMS, 98 of Ona, W.Va., passed away peacefully and surrounded by his family on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at the VA Medical Center.

He was born October 2, 1923, in Fairmont, W.Va., the son of the late Lloyd D. and Lurenna Nuzum Williams. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Dale Williams.

He is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Travie J. and Dean Ross of Huntington and Tracie J. and David Ross of Barboursville, W.Va.; five grandsons, two great-grandsons and a great-granddaughter and a host of friends and extended family.

In lieu of flowers, Woody's last wish was that the Foundation he helped establish remain in perpetuity by donations being made to the Woody Williams Foundation, 12123 Shelbyville Road, Suite 100, Louisville, KY, 40243 or online at https://woodywilliams.org/donation-opportunities.html.

Online memories and condolences may be sent to family at www.beardmortuary.com.

Services will begin on Saturday at 8 a.m. with a procession leaving Beard Mortuary at 8 a.m. going to the Rotunda at the West Virginia State Capitol. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Capitol.

On Sunday, a visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rotunda followed by a service at the WV Culture Center. Burial will be private for the family. Online memories and condolences may be sent to family at www.beardmortuary.com.

