Hillary Gardner
SYSTEM

HILLARY "Hilly" GARDNER, 64, son of the late Verna Gardner, originally from Syracuse, N.Y., passed away on Saturday, November 19th, 2022. He passed away in his home in Milton, West Virginia, surrounded by family. He will be greatly missed by many. He had multiple hobbies including photography, bowling and building trains sets. He was a great lover of music and enjoyed playing guitar with his family, especially his son, Todd. He was predeceased by his mother, Verna Gardner, and father, Samuel Blumkin. He is survived by his sisters, Beverly Gardner, and Barbara Becker, and his beloved niece, Margaret Gorski. He was predeceased by his brother, Wayne Gardner. He is survived by his children, Samantha Walts and her spouse, Jennifer Gardner, Todd H. Gardner, Michelle White and her spouse; and his former wife, Lorrie Gardner. He is survived by grandchildren: Kaela Walts, Eric Walts, Daniel Creighton, Dominic Tutino, Izabell-Ann Tutino, Giada Tutino, Hailee White and Averie White. He is survived by his partner, Marian Smith; daughter, Amber Allen; son, Terry Allen; and granddaughters, Cheyanne Allen and Haylie Allen. Additionally, he leaves behind a number of cousins, nieces and nephews whom he cared for deeply.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you