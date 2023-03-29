Hollena Clay McComas
HOLLENA CLAY McCOMAS, age 96 of Branchland, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord Monday March 27, 2023, peacefully at home with family by her side. Hollena was born October 26, 1926, in Logan, W.Va., to the late Thomas and Clara Clay. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Ossie McComas, four brothers, six sisters, and one grandson Roger Ross.

Hollena was a member of Liberty United Baptist Church for 74 glorious years. She was the oldest living member and Brother Paul's last Golden Girl. She enjoyed working in her garden and taking care of her beautiful flowers. She loved to sew and cook for everyone. Most of all she loved being surrounded by her family.

