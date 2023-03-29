HOLLENA CLAY McCOMAS, age 96 of Branchland, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord Monday March 27, 2023, peacefully at home with family by her side. Hollena was born October 26, 1926, in Logan, W.Va., to the late Thomas and Clara Clay. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Ossie McComas, four brothers, six sisters, and one grandson Roger Ross.
Hollena was a member of Liberty United Baptist Church for 74 glorious years. She was the oldest living member and Brother Paul's last Golden Girl. She enjoyed working in her garden and taking care of her beautiful flowers. She loved to sew and cook for everyone. Most of all she loved being surrounded by her family.
Hollena is survived by her nine children, sons Eddie (Glenda), Howard (Brenda), Paul (Veronica), Roger (Janie), and Eric (Janet); her daughters Linda (Freddie) Watson, Jerry (Richard) Watson, Pam (Henry) Watson, and Lisa (Rick) Miller. She is Mamal to 15 grandchildren and Maw Maw Heenie to 23 great-grandchildren and two great- great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, family, friends, and one special friend, Alberta Perry and special cousins Billie and Larry. The family would like to thank Kristin Curtis, her friend, for all her help with mom and everyone for all their prayers.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, March 30, 2023, at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va., with Elder Jason McComas and Elder A.J. Perry officiating. Burial will follow in Watson Cemetery, Branchland. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Jason McComas, Roy Watson, L.J. McComas, Josh Watson, Tyler McComas, Clayton Perry, David Williamson, and Gabriel Hesson. Friends may express their condolences at www.handleyfh.com.
