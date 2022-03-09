HOMER B. CARTER, 74, of Prichard, W.Va., passed away Monday, March 7, 2022, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was born June 13, 1947, in Wayne, W.Va., a son of the late George and Emma Carter. Also preceding him in death were five sisters, Ida Blake, Joyce Blake, Linda Carter, Lyda Yates and Creasey Mays and three brothers, Roy Carter, Paul Carter and Muss Carter. Homer, a known hard worker, was the retired owner of Carter Construction having served this community for more than 30 years. He loved to spend time in the outdoors and cruising around in his Mustang. Survivors include one son, Homer L. Carter (Stacey Spence) of Prichard; two brothers, Calvin Carter and Zeri Carter, both of Wayne; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, March 11, 2022, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, with Ordained Minister Don Spence and Pastor Bill Stiltner officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Vernon Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. 

