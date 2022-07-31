HOMER C. PAUL, 81, of Barboursville, husband of Ina Leadman Paul, died July 26, 2022. He was preceded in death by his son, Brian K. Paul. Homer is survived by his wife and daughter, Theresa and her husband, Kirti Vithalani; daughter-in-law, Cathy Walter; five grandchildren: Travis (Madison), Megan (fiancé Joey), Kira (Nic), Lenza, Bryce (Christina); nine great-grandchildren: Reece, Norah, Kai, Ellison, Jackson, Blakely, Davis, Brewer, and Luke. No services are planned at this time. The family would like to thank Hospice of Huntington, Inc. for their compassionate care. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV 25705 is caring for the family. Online condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.

