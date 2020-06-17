Essential reporting in volatile times.

HOMER CUMMINGS JR., of Sias, W.Va., born October 8, 1935, went to be with the Lord June 15, 2020, at the age of eighty-four years, eight months and seven days. He was the son of the late Homer Lee and Gertie Rosalee Adkins Cummings and also preceded in death by his wife, Nina Florence Stowers Cummings; four brothers, Shirley Fulton Cummings, Therman Thornton Cummings, Bova Herman Cummings and Ralph Edward Cummings Sr.; six sisters, Gladys Elkins, Vonnie Whitaker, Ruby Jewel Lovejoy, Irene Mae Wren, Alice Juanita Larrick and Anne Gaye Lordier. He was a heavy equipment operator and retired from WV Division of Highways. He was a member and Trustee of Palermo Methodist Church. He is survived by two daughters, Pam (Larry) Parsons of Barboursville and Joy Porter of Sias; two grandchildren, Jessica and Stacy; three wonderful great-grandchildren, Kellan, Jacey and Harper; a very special great-grandson, Owen; three special friends, Roger, Linda and Alice; and three special caregivers, Vanessa, Barb and Sally. Funeral service will be noon Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., with Brother Todd Pauley officiating. Interment will follow in Adkins-Cummings Cemetery, Sias, W.Va. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.

