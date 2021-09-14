HOMER DONALD LUCAS, 91, of Huntington, passed away on Thursday, September 9, 2021, in the Woody Williams Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Baylous Cemetery. He was born on August 7, 1930 in Ceredo, W.Va., the son of the late George and Violet Damron Lucas. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Elizabeth Lucas; brothers and sister James, Jackie and Bernard Lucas and Anna Laveina McCagg. He was a retired salesman with Byard’s Meat Company and a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. He was a member of the Kenova United Methodist Church and Crescent Lodge #32 AF&AM where he was a Past Master, and a former Huntington Reserve Police Officer. Survivors include his son James J. Lucas; grandchildren Conner Chase Lucas and Kayla Lucas; brother Ronnie Lucas; sister-in-law Phyllis Lucas and a special friend Carol Ciaccia. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.comThe family requests that you follow CDC and WV Health Department masking and social distancing guidelines.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you