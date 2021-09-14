HOMER DONALD LUCAS, 91, of Huntington, passed away on Thursday, September 9, 2021, in the Woody Williams Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Baylous Cemetery. He was born on August 7, 1930 in Ceredo, W.Va., the son of the late George and Violet Damron Lucas. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Elizabeth Lucas; brothers and sister James, Jackie and Bernard Lucas and Anna Laveina McCagg. He was a retired salesman with Byard’s Meat Company and a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. He was a member of the Kenova United Methodist Church and Crescent Lodge #32 AF&AM where he was a Past Master, and a former Huntington Reserve Police Officer. Survivors include his son James J. Lucas; grandchildren Conner Chase Lucas and Kayla Lucas; brother Ronnie Lucas; sister-in-law Phyllis Lucas and a special friend Carol Ciaccia. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com. The family requests that you follow CDC and WV Health Department masking and social distancing guidelines.
