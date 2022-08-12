Homer Eli Alford
SYSTEM

HOMER ELI ALFORD, 84, of Milton, W.Va., entered into eternity on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. He was born November 15, 1937, in Milton, W.Va., a son of the late Homer Hallie and Garnet Virginia Cooper Alford. He was also preceded in death by a son, Timothy Lee Alford and a sister, Dorothy Meadows. Surviving family members include his loving wife Gaye Lewis Alford; one daughter, Heidi Browning (son-in-law and friend Jimmy); two grandchildren, Ashley Ryan Alford Glance (Jacob) and Tyler Alford; step-granddaughter, Lexi Constintino (Marcus); one great-grandchild, Timothy Ridge Glance; and one daughter-in-law, Lisa Alford. Homer was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church where he was saved and baptized. There he had many special friends. Homer worked as a glass blower and truck driver for US Food Service. His favorite place was Pocahontas County, W.Va. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed camping and the outdoors. He was truly loved by his family, friends, and neighbors. He will be sadly missed. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Lighthouse Baptist Church, Milton, by Pastor Tim Messinger. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the church. Private burial for family will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

