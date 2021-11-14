HOMER MACMASTER WARD, 79, of Wayne, went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 8, 2021. He was born September 9, 1942 in Huntington, a son of the late Homer and Mary Ward. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 57 years, Evelyn Ward; one son, Michael Ward; one granddaughter-in-law, Norma Ward; and all of his siblings: Betty Terry, Josephine Ward, Clifford Ward, Mary Ward and Juanita Wellman. Homer was retired from McNiel Fencing of Huntington and a Senior Deacon with Laurel Freewill Baptist Church. Survivors include two daughters, Christina (Sam) Carpenter of South Point, Ohio, and Peggy (Joe) Carpenter of Coolville, Ohio; one son, Roy (Dee) Ward of Wayne; daughter-in-law, Mary Jane Ward of Kenova; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; as well as one sister-in-law, Phyllis Henry of Lesage. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home with Brothers Phil Tomblin and Chance Thompson officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Vernon Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6-9 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

