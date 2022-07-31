HOPE LEEANN MARKHAM GARRETT, of Huntington, W.Va., transitioned from this life on Friday, July 22, 2022, at the age of Forty-One years, Three months and Twenty five days. She was born March 27, 1981, to Bradford McMillan and the late Penny Ann Markham. In addition to her mother, Hope is also preceded in death by her husband, Rufus Garrett, Jr.; one daughter, China Marie Markham; one son, Rufus Cortez Markham; and one brother, Shawn Markham. Those left to cherish her memories include three children, Markess James Markham of Huntington, Asia Lynn Markham of Huntington, Penny Ann Markham of Huntington; step-children, Kyara, Jahvion, Kinzee Garrett and Lavar Garrett; one special sister, Amber Lynn Markham of Huntington; grandchildren, Ka'Laigha Markham, Ky'Mareah Markham; step-grandchild, Aris Green; nieces, Vaunda, Airiel, Aikesi; one aunt, Vaunda Sheffield; one uncle, Frank Markham; nephews, Tywann, Darius, Isreal, Gabrielle, and Rahim; a very special friend, Mike; as well as a host of extended family and friends who love her very much. It was a blessing to be in the presence of Hope LeeAnn. She was so loving, caring, and respected my many. At the age of three she moved to Tempe, Arizona, where she attended Emerson and Webster Elementary. At the age of ten she moved back to Huntington, W.Va., where she attended Cammack Middle, followed by Huntington High School. Hope then became a wonderful nurturing mother to four beautiful children, who would become the light of her life. In 2020, she became a grandmother to a beautiful baby girl. On the day of Hope was called home, her second granddaughter made her entrance into the world. Hope was a homemaker who loved to cook, sing, and dance. She was also a volunteer during the holidays at the Marcum Terrace Community Center. She enjoyed watching "BLove" and other Mukbangs in her spare time. Hope was a wonderful loving wife, aunt, sister, friend and even greater mother and grandmother.
"Hopie", we will always love you as you have always loved us, until we meet again…Rest in Paradise, Beautiful." A Home Going service will be conducted 1 p.m. Monday, August 1, 2022, at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington. W.Va., with Pastor Fred McCarty, officiating. Visitation will be noon to 1 p.m. at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home. There will be a private family viewing from 11 a.m. to noon, prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.Ferrell-ChambersFuneralHome.com.
