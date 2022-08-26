HOSSEIN SAKHAI, MD, age 91, currently from Sarasota, Florida, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his children on August 22, 2022. He would say he was in his 92nd year. He was a loving father of five children, a most fine example of dedication and hard work, a devoted physician, and a unifying force for his family. He was an incredibly energetic person even into this 92nd year and led a life that was unparalleled in achievement and determination. He was a quietly powerful soul who wielded an intelligence and singleness of purpose with a soft-spoken demeanor and gentleness that reassured family, friends, and patients alike.

He was born to parents, Salimeh and Hadji Sakhai, in Tabriz, Iran, and was the eighth of nine children. He attended medical school in Tabriz and subsequently was awarded a scholarship from the Iranian government to come to the United States in 1958 where he completed his residency in neurosurgery at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee.

