HOWARD AUSTIN PRUITT, "BABE" 89 of Lavalette, W.Va., passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021, at his residence. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Chuck Lawrence. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne, W.Va. He was born July 22, 1931, in Wayne County, W.Va., a son of the late Earl and Norma Marshall Pruitt. Howard was retired from Smoots Brothers Construction Company where he painted houses. He was a U.S. Army veteran having served in the Korean War. He was also devout Christian and member of Christ Temple Church in Huntington. Also preceding him in death was a sister, Doris Adkins; four brothers, Paul, Carl, Marvin and Dexter Pruitt. Survivors include his loving wife of 34 years, Diane Penick Pruitt; a brother, Lowell Pruitt of Wayne, W.Va.; a special friend, Randy Osburn; three very special caregivers and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until service time Wednesday at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va. 

