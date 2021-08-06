HOWARD BENJAMIN BARR, 96, entered eternal life on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at home, while in Hospice Care. Dad was born August 1, 1925, in Fairmont, W.Va., the son of the late Willie J. and Opal Edgell Barr. In addition to his parents, Howard was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 65 years, Phyllis Wanetta Walker Barr; his brother, Major William Barr; sister-in-law, Ann Barr; and brother-in-law, Lamar Merck.
Surviving are his daughters, Nicki (Keith) Osburn and Barbara Michael; three grandsons, Jason (Kathy) Osburn, Rob Stoler and Wesley (Bree) Osburn; great-granddaughter, Katherine; sister, Betty Merck; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Dad entered the United States Marine Corps at age 17, serving in the South Pacific during WWII. He was employed with Houdaille Industries 30 years and retired at age 55.
Following retirement, he enjoyed his role as a Papaw to Jay, Rob and Wes, as well as Square Dancing and travel. Dad’s interests were abundant. He loved daily walks in Ritter Park — except on Sundays, reserved for Worship and Rest — exercise at the Senior YMCA, frequent visits to the library, and eating at his favorite restaurant, Jim’s Steak and Spaghetti House. Dad delighted in reminding Jimmie or waitresses that he was a devoted patron for over 75 years!
Dad embraced reading and cherished poetry, often reciting favored poems with reflective pleasure. Dad often stated, “I had a mother who read to me,” instilling his love of books.
Dad enjoyed memberships at Central United Methodist and Crossroads United Methodist Churches. He enjoyed attending church services and church dinners. He studied the Bible and memorized scripture verses.
The family is grateful for caregivers, Yanet, Etta, Chastity and Yody, as well as services provided by Hospice of Huntington.
It was Dad’s desire to donate his body to the Marshall University School of Medicine. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Donations made in Dad’s memory to Crossroads UMC, Central UMC, Salvation Army and Hospice of Huntington are greatly appreciated.
